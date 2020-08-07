Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 959,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.33, for a total transaction of $845,953.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,045.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,999 shares of company stock worth $7,300,086 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 112,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,839,000 after buying an additional 88,675 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

NYSE:ROK traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $223.29. 17,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.49 and its 200-day moving average is $193.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $230.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

