Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 573,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 37.5% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 67,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Rogers Communications by 29.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 320,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,325,000 after buying an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 10.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,776,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,300,000 after buying an additional 163,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 847,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,203,000 after buying an additional 24,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.15. 627,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $52.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $43.25.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.3717 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.