ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $8.91 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $579.27 or 0.04984677 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002206 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00029450 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013238 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a token. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,811,492,778 tokens. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.