Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to $2.25

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.75% from the stock’s previous close.

PRMRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $1.65 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.61. 910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $208.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.60. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.32 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

