Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Parkland Fuel (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to $45.00

Parkland Fuel (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parkland Fuel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Parkland Fuel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Parkland Fuel alerts:

PKIUF traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $27.76. 560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27. Parkland Fuel has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.