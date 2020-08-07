Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target to $35.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QBCRF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Quebecor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Quebecor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Quebecor stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $23.55. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043. Quebecor has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $26.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

