Royal Bank of Canada Increases ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Price Target to $13.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YLWDF traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.87.

ARC Resources Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

