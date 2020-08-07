Royal Bank of Canada Increases Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target to $48.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Linamar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Linamar to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

LIMAF traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.26. 170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,366. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.31.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

