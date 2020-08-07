Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to $47.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STN. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Shares of Stantec stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.78. 3,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,212. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $712.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.79 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Stantec by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,767,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,351,000 after buying an additional 126,675 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,863,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,479,000 after buying an additional 609,955 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Stantec by 9.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,902,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,215,000 after acquiring an additional 975,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,005,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,001,000 after buying an additional 118,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,965,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,751,000 after buying an additional 2,136,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

