Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 52,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,183. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

