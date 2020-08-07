Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €24.00 Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €24.00 ($26.97) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.38 ($25.15) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($21.12) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays set a €25.90 ($29.10) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($30.34) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.13 ($25.98).

Shares of EPA:CS traded down €0.62 ($0.70) during trading on Friday, reaching €17.03 ($19.13). 10,289,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($31.11). The business’s fifty day moving average is €18.38 and its 200-day moving average is €20.24.

AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

