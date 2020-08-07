Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 1,097 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Okta by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 418,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,253,000 after buying an additional 128,914 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Okta by 9.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Okta by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $8,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,281,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,696 shares of company stock worth $100,251,879 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $217.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $226.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.11.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.