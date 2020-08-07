Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 20.3% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 40.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 595,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,361,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 60.8% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6,690.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 260,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 256,504 shares during the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,280,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $225,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.43.

MCHP stock opened at $99.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.