Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,593,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,547,000 after purchasing an additional 95,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 60.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,122,000 after acquiring an additional 832,260 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,676,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,750,000 after buying an additional 49,390 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,669,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,773,000 after buying an additional 71,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in McKesson by 403.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,233,000 after acquiring an additional 682,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.79.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $344,055.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,165 shares in the company, valued at $607,715.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,429. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $151.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.