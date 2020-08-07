Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 20.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after buying an additional 54,438 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 45,529 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 62.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $1,563,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,386,729.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total value of $4,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at $72,031,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 365,272 shares of company stock valued at $35,549,302. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $110.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $112.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

