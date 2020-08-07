Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,673 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,633,000 after buying an additional 1,927,927 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $48,975,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after purchasing an additional 662,005 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,560,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,352,000 after purchasing an additional 292,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,617,000 after buying an additional 244,761 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $64.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of -104.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day moving average of $66.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.