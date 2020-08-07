Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,138 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 271,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 688,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,659,000 after buying an additional 370,600 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 152.7% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Mizuho lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.54.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $103,645.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,595 shares of company stock valued at $575,222. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEG opened at $54.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.