Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Allegiant Travel worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,379,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,828,000 after acquiring an additional 254,951 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,773,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after buying an additional 196,776 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.92.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $123,115.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $838,813.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $819,030 and have sold 97,826 shares valued at $11,919,616. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $118.01 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $60.06 and a 12-month high of $183.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

