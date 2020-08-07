Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on INCY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.86.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $97.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.31 and its 200 day moving average is $89.70. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -106.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 124,148 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $12,776,070.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,238,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 766 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $79,533.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,234 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,976.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,214 shares of company stock valued at $26,426,924 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.