Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,990,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $797,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $125.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

