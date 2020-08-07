Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Align Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Align Technology by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,325,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Align Technology by 40.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Align Technology by 120.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total value of $2,072,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,021 shares in the company, valued at $11,553,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total value of $539,791.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,246 shares in the company, valued at $286,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,877,664 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Align Technology stock opened at $301.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.17 and a 200-day moving average of $239.97. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $326.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.99.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

