Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.98 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,991,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at $13,389,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $476,047.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,760 shares of company stock worth $22,606,515. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.09.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $119.65 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.14 and its 200-day moving average is $99.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

