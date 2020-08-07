Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.03 Million Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,622 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total value of $134,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.16, for a total transaction of $1,901,573.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,832,135.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,015 shares of company stock worth $26,425,565 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RNG opened at $287.29 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $120.03 and a 1-year high of $306.46. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.00.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

