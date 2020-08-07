Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $9.86 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.9% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 79,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after buying an additional 16,435 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 21.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

NYSE:CMI opened at $196.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.16 and a 200 day moving average of $161.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $204.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

