Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 0.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Cintas by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Cintas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $303.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $311.02.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.