Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trane were worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Trane from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus cut shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Trane in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $115.49 on Friday. Trane has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

