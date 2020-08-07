Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 50,573 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,150 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,573 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Best Buy worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 178.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 814 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price target on Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $94,285.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 290,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $24,889,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock worth $90,464,182. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

