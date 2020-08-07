Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,807 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Williams Companies by 555.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,391,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,092,000 after buying an additional 14,737,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 50,383.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,790,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775,244 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Williams Companies by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,428,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423,313 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,541,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315,992 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Williams Companies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,210,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032,092 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMB opened at $20.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.78. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $25.29.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.03.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

