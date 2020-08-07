Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.95. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $47.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.11.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.