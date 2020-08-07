Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 11,316 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,316 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 272.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 190,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after buying an additional 139,320 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $33.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $346,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,517.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,335 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $36.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.03, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.