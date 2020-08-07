Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 11,449 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,449 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 122.2% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 430.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $287,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,062 shares of company stock worth $1,948,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Shares of TWTR opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

