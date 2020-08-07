Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 12,999 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,999 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Corning by 79.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,295,000 after buying an additional 19,190,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $771,552,000 after purchasing an additional 255,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,251,000 after purchasing an additional 479,204 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Corning by 120.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,835,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $202,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Corning by 3.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,996,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 219,741 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.76. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,386.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

