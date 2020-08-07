Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,832 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $9,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 46.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 90.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Iqvia during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Iqvia by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In other Iqvia news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,698,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,984,574 shares of company stock valued at $474,768,645. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $161.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.95 and its 200 day moving average is $140.52. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.11.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.