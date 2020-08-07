Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,099 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE stock opened at $174.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.98. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.85. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $177.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $436.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 18,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total value of $3,326,454.58. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total transaction of $1,743,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,088,529.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,559 shares of company stock worth $14,256,112. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.