Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 218,804 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 218,804 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 28.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 85,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 32,350 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $87,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,125,686 shares in the company, valued at $778,798,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,746,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,517,963 shares of company stock valued at $175,509,399. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average is $65.69.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. Fortive’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortive from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

