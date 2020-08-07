Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,808 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 78.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Realty Income by 20,100.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130,650 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Shares of O opened at $62.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average is $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.2335 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.