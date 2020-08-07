Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,133 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,569.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSK stock opened at $189.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.34. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $189.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

