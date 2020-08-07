Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,206 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 1,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 552.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average of $61.18.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.