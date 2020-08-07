Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,759 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $53,895,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $11,216,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $420,008.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average is $82.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.