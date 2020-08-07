Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,192 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Yum China by 4.3% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 8.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CLSA initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $54.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

