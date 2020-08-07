Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 5,147 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 20.7% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 164,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,235,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,805,000 after buying an additional 276,630 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 411,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EQR shares. Scotiabank lowered Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.69. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

