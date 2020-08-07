Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 53,477 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,477 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Metlife by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 801,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Metlife by 20.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,033,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,746,000 after purchasing an additional 524,100 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV raised its holdings in Metlife by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,959,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after buying an additional 218,399 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 135.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Metlife by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $36.98 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.65%. On average, analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

