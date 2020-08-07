Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 5,843 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the first quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 69.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 178.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Hotels stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.94.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

