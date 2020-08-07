Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 701 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,430,000 after buying an additional 80,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,585,000 after acquiring an additional 272,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,031,000 after buying an additional 154,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 911,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,297,000 after buying an additional 70,428 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 568,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,949,000 after buying an additional 40,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $503.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.99 and a beta of 0.62. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $561.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $516.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.51.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.