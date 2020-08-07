Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 7,428 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 46,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 79,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 123,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.56. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.