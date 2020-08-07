Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 320,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,092,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Carrier Global stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $28.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

