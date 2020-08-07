Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 160,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.20. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $64.52.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

