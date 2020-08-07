Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 142.2% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 325.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $569,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.54.

NYSE:MSI opened at $144.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.64. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

