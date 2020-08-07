Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,682 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.6% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.79.

MPC opened at $35.73 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

