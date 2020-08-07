Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 86.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 363,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $1,025,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,191.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $380,965.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

PH opened at $193.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.16. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

